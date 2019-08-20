THE Ondo State Government has promised to reposition the five unity schools and four special schools in the state.

Mr Femi Agagu, the state Commissioner for Education, said this during a meeting with the principals and head teachers of the schools on Tuesday in Akure.

The commissioner said that the meeting was to deliberate on the various challenges facing the schools in order to proffer solutions.

He recalled that the schools were established to serve as models to others, adding that the state must maintain their status.

Agagu urged the head teachers to be responsible in the discharge of their duties and monitor the teachers and students under them to ensure better academic performance.

The commissioner also said that the government was deeply concerned about the welfare of the students in the special schools.

He admonished the head teachers to be proactive in their bid to make the students relevant in the society, adding that” there is ability in disability.”

Speaking on security in the schools, the commissioner urged the head teachers to be more vigilant, noting that security guards must be alert always.

Responding, Mr Oyedeji Adegbenro, the Principal of Unity Secondary School, Epinmi Akoko, said inspite of the various challenges facing the schools, the principals’ efforts were yielding good results.

According to Adegbenro, beside improvement in internal examinations, the good results in the last West Africa Senor School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results was a testimony of the principals’ efficiency and government’s commitment to the sector.

Mrs Tolani Olaitan, who spoke on behalf of head teachers of the special schools, said efforts were being made to discover the talents of each student with a view to making them useful to themselves, their families and the society at large.

The meeting had in attendance the principals of Unity Secondary School Epinmi Akoko; St.John’s Mary Unity Secondary School, Owo; St. Peter’s Unity Secondary School, Akure; St. Helen’s Unity Secondary School, Ondo and Unity Secondary School, Ode Aye.

Also present were the head teachers of the Physically-Challenged School, Ikare-Akoko, Visually Impaired School, Owo, Hearing Impaired School, Akure and Mentally Impaired School, Okeigbo.

