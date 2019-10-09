OYO state government has inaugurated an 11-man Committee on Enrollment Drive Campaign to address the Out-of-School Children problem in the state.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board,(SUBEB), who inaugurated the committee on Wednesday,in Ibadan said it would embark on an intensive mobilisation to facilitate increase in enrollment of more pupils back to classrooms.

He said: ”This will create the needed awareness on the need to address out-of-school-children in the state.

”The committee will adopt different strategies targeted at communities in the state, so as tcrease enrollment in public schools.”

The SUBEB chairman called on the committee to key into government’s intensive efforts to initiate fundamental reforms in the basic education sector of the state.

He said that that every Out-of-School child must return to school.

The SUBEB boss also urged members of the committee to deploy their expertise in various fields to execute the task ahead by putting in necessary resources for concerted actions toward achieving desired results.

Adeniran, expressed concern over the large number of out-of-school children in state, describing the percentage s not encouraging.

He, however, expressed confidence in the ability of the committee to mobilise all stakeholders in returning “these children back to school.“

Adeniran stated that inauguration of the committee was in tandem with the directive of the Federal government, Universal Basic Education Commission and UNICEF, on the implementation of free basic education in the country.

The committee comprises members from the UBEC South West zone, SUBEB, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, representatives of the Christian and Islamic faiths, among others.

NAN

-Oct 9, 2019 @18:59 GMT |

