PATRICK Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta, has said that peace and reconciliation are veritable instruments for the growth and development of any society.

Ukah made the assertion on Monday after a reconciliation meeting of Umuomake Village in Okpanam. The commissioner said in a statement that he was pained that there had been an unnecessary division in the village for several years.

“I decided to broker unity and reconciliation as well as bring the two factional leadership in the village into one fold in order to strengthen their unity,’ he said.

One of the elders in the community, Mr. Clement Ukah, expressed joy at the final reconciliation among the people of the village.

Ukah commended the commissioner for his inspiring role in uniting them, saying that his decision to bring Umuomake Village together into one indivisible entity was apt.

He called on youths of the community to always respect their elders and shun acts that could bring shame to the area.

According to him, any division among them would impact negatively on the village.

Also, the Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Land Security and Waterways, Chibueze Aniemeke, thanked Chief Ukah for midwifing the reconciliation in the village

Aniemeke commended the village elders for throwing their weights behind the commissioner’s peace initiative.

He said that whenever there was a misunderstanding among them, they should bring it to the Izu-Umuomake for an amicable resolution, rather than allow it to escalate.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Umuomake Youths, Aniagwu Okolie, described the reconciliation as an act of God.

Okolie said that peace and unity were some of the greatest weapons for societal growth. (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2020 @ 13:29 GMT |

