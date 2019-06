The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, endowed a professorial chair in Information Technology at the Federal University of Technology Owerri.

Professor Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of the NCC, presented the N20 million cheque, to Professor Chukwuemeka Eze, vice chancellor, at the NCC office in Abuja, recently.

