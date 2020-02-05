A Political Scientist, Prof. Tunde Babawale, has urged Nigerian universities to encourage regular exchange programmes between Brazilian and Nigerian students to foster economic, social and strong relationship.

Babawale made the plea on Wednesday in Lagos.

He spoke at the first International Conference and ground breaking ceremony of the N220 million Centre’s Secretariat and Museum of the Lagos State Centre for AfroBrazillian Studies (LASUCAS), Lagos State University, Ojo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the conference was: “Africa/Brazil: Sharing Understanding on The Black Diaspora in the New World”.

Babawale said that the exchange programmes between the two countries would also serve as an avenue for the promotion of Nigeria-Brazil dialogue.

“There is no doubt that the historical and cultural linkages between Brazil and Nigeria will provide viable ground for stronger cooperation.

“On the strength of shared history and experience, a model of comparative advantage can be explored in the agriculture, tourism, energy, transportation and education sub-sectors in the spirit of South- South cooperation,” he said.

Babawale said that Brazil’s relation with Africa has been through phases, beginning with the slave trade through the period of emancipation to subsequent intercontinental migration between Brazil and Africa.

“Nigeria and Algeria remain large exporters of crude oil to Brazil, while countries like Angola, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia buy significant quantity of refined sugar from Brazil.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Brazil has historical, cultural, economic, social and political dimensions.

“In 2005, Nigeria and Brazil signed a bilateral agreement to promote trade and cultural relations between the two nations.

“Cultural ties need to be improved upon and more countries in Africa need to follow the footsteps of Nigeria by establishing their own cultural houses in Brazil,” Babawale said.

Also, Dr Yemi Cardoso, speaking as Chairman of the occasion, said that LASU Centre for Africa Brazilian Studies was a laudable project which would deepen the relationship between Lagos and Brazil.

Cardoso said that the project (the Afro-Brazilian Museum) would contribute a lot to LASU, Lagos and Nigeria, urging everyone to donate generously toward the project.

“I congratulate LASU and the Vice Chancellor for the indefatigable efforts. It reminds us that with focus and good leadership, the best can always be achieved,” he said.

Commenting, Prof. Tayo Ajayi, the Director of LASUCAS, said that the centre was established to foster economic, social and strong relationship with Brazil. (NAN)

Feb. 5, 2020

