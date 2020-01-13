THE Provost, Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto, Dr Muhammad Hakimi, has called on parents in northern part of the country to change their perception on the education of girl-child.

Hakimi gave this advice on Monday while speaking to newsmen on the importance of female education in the northern part of the country in Sokoto.

According to him, it is sad that some communities in the region are still discriminating against girl-child education.

“It is my belief that offering quality and free education to young girls, promotes societal progress.

“Moreover, activities of terrorists in northern Nigeria are targeting girl-child education, hence, schools need good security arrangements,” he said.

The provost highlighted some of the factors affecting the girl-child education in the North to include religion, culture and tradition as well as child marriage.

He called for government’s intensified awareness creation programmes, the award of grants and scholarships to the girl-child education as possible measures to tackle the challenges.

“This is in partnership with non-governmental organisations to ensure more provision of educational infrastructures.

“This will increase literacy, school participation, poverty reduction and political participation,” he added.

Hakimi, who saluted the state government for enhancing the quality of education, urged the people of the state to continue to support Gov. Aminu Tambuwal to succeed in addressing all education challenges.

NAN

– Jan. 13, 2020 @ 13:25 GMT |

