FOLLOWING concerns over the spread of corona virus in Nigeria, the management of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, has suspended the ongoing selection interviews for the award of 2020/2021 Overseas Scholarship.

The suspension affects the conduct of the second week of the interview scheduled to review shortlisted PhD applicants in four centers in Abuja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.

The interview exercise which commenced simultaneously in the six geopolitical zones on Monday, March 16, was scheduled to last until the March 27.

The suspension is a precautionary measure to limit the risk of exposure to the virus by shortlisted candidates, interview panel and staff of the Fund.

A new date for the continuation of the exercise will be announced in due course and all affected candidates will be duly notified of further developments regarding the exercise,according to a statement signed by Kalu Otisi, head, Press and External Relations and made available to Realnews, Friday, March 20.

Six thousand and five candidates were shortlisted to participate in the exercise made up of 3969 Msc and 2036 PhD applicants.

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 19:29 GMT |

