THE Chief Imam of the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos, Ridwanulah Jamiu, has urged school authorities to improve curriculum and inculcate morals in students for a better society.

Jamiu made the appeal on Sunday at the end of session and complete Quran memorisation ceremony of At-Tanzeel Schools in Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to the cleric, the rising crime wave, including rape and defilement was due to moral decadence.

The chief Imam spoke on: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

He said there was need to build a society devoid of immorality such as rape and defilement.

According to the cleric, industrial revolution is meant to change the way we do things.

“The First Revolution witnessed emergence of mechanisation, a process that replaced agriculture with industry as the foundation of economy of the society.

“The Second Revolution is technology; Third revolution is digitisation, and Fourth Revolution is the age of artificial intelligence and automation.

“Parents should guide their children in digitisation to enable them to promote skills.

“Parents should give children orientation on societal responsibility to make them to move closer to their neighbours and siblings which will increase love,” Jamiu said.

He uged parents to take parenting more serious to build a better society.

He commended the school for promoting knowledge vital for societal development.

He advised muslims to memorise and understand the Quran to build their spiritual lives.

A Senior Secondary School 3 Student, Miss Maryam Adewusi, who had memorised 10 divisions (Juz’u) of the Quran, said she was happy to be celebrated.

She said that the memorisation increased her knowledge.

Another student, Abdulmuiz Rufai who completed memorisation of Quran (30 Juz’u), gave thanks to God for enabling him to complete the memorisation.

He thanked his parents for encouraging him. Rufai promised to teach other children interested in learning the Quran and understanding the lessons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 students graduated from five Juz’u, 10 students graduated from 10 Juz’u, three each graduated from 15 juz’u and 25 Juz’u, while four graduated from 30 Juz’u (completion of the whole Quran) in the 2019 academic session. (NAN)

– Aug. 5, 2019 @ 7:45 GMT |

