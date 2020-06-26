ROTARY Club International on Friday donated e-learning gadgets to schools in Ogun as part of efforts to promote effective teaching and learning.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, received the gadgets on behalf of the state government at the Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi Aba.

Soyombo said the humanitarian gesture was apt at this time when teaching and learning were being done using virtual methods since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She reiterated that the administration would not relent in its efforts in reviving education standard in the state by providing needed modern and digitalised methods and equipment.

Soyombo commended Rotary Club International for the kind gesture, promising that the gadgets would be well maintained and used for the purpose intended. 6

“On behalf of the state government, we appreciate the Rotary Club for providing us with this e-learning equipment at this time that the state has already embraced virtual learning.

” We have been teaching our students through “Ogun Digiclass” since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

” We on our part will do everything possible to monitor our teachers’ activities on the system and also ensure that it is properly maintained and put to good use,”she said.

In his remarks, the Assistant Governor of Rotary Club Ikeja, Mr Tunji Ola, said the donation was to improve the learning capacity of the students in order to enable them excel as their counterparts in private schools.

Ola said the gesture would cut across the four divisions in the state, adding that the teachers were already being trained on use of the equipment.

Some of the items donated included interactive board, projectors, laptops and content on animation and stimulation among others.

The Principals of both Senior and Junior Schools, Abeokuta Grammar School, Mr Dare Sorinola and Mrs Rasheedat Bolujoko respectively, described the gesture as a good initiative that would have a positive impact on the schools.

NAN

June 26, 2020

