Sanwo-Olu approves rehabilitation of 60 public schools in Lagos

LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the rehabilitation of 60 public schools across the state in fulfillment of his inaugural promise.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayoto, said in a statement on Monday that Sanwo-Olu had during his inauguration promised to invest in the education of the children and young adults.

Adefisayoto said that the bold vision of the governor on the rehabilitation of the 60 schools would herald a new vista that would reposition the education sector in the state.

”These schools, 10 from each of the six Education Districts, are part of the efforts and impact-driven activities in kick-starting transformation in the education sector.

”This is aimed at improving standard and quality of education as well as education management in Lagos State,” she said.

The Commissioner said that the commencement of rehabilitation may not take-off until all due processes, including procurement, were fully completed and strictly adhered to by all parties involved.

According to her, this administration has resolved to introduce measures aimed at addressing three broad critical issues affecting education in the state.

She said that the issues included the need to upgrade the teaching profession, the curriculum and school infrastructure.

Adefisayoto said that government would ensure that all public schools in Lagos were made number one nationally and were able to compete globally with much-needed skills, while preparing for the jobs of tomorrow.

The commissioner said that in aligning the school curriculum with 21st century realities, public schools would leverage technology platforms to teach, assess, test and reinforce learning in conjunction with the private sector and development partners.

She said that government would ensure collaboration with industry, federal government and academia in updating the school’s curriculum to reflect current and future industry needs that would positively influence and reshape the present educational system in the state.

Adefisayoto said that the government was desirous of promoting knowledge transfer and co-creating workable and functional models for taking the education sector in Lagos to an admirable height.

She said that plans were on by the state government to recruit qualified teachers for public schools.

NAN

– Oct. 29, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

