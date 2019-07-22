THE Champions Baptist Academy, Festac Town, has called on parents and guardians to work more closely with their wards and their teachers, to ensure they get better results in the next academic year.

Mrs MfonObong Ojerinola, Headteacher of the School made the call while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at the school’s End of Year programme on Monday in Lagos.

Ojerinola cautioned against blaming children for results which parents considered poor.

According to her, the children haave worked tirelessly in the course of the school year and have learned so much.

“Parents should take it easy with their children, the child is working; the fact the child did not get an award does not mean the child has not learned.

“Doesn’t worry over the position rather check the percentage, check what the child has done.

“Keep encouraging your children to put in more effort for better performance,” Ojerinola said.

The Head teacher further cautioned parents against leaving their wards with people who could not be trusted to keep them safe, during the long vacation.

Also, Mr Fred Onyekachukwu, Chairman of the School’s Parents Forum, urged parents to work with their children to encourage them to improve on their performance.

“They should also meet with the teachers to know their weaknesses and how they can be helped.

“Parents can also engage their children in summer classes and activities that will help them in their education,” he told NAN.

However, Mrs Confidence Chukwu, a Parent noted the reason most children did not receive awards was because they did not work hard enough.

“Most children don’t really read. When you see those who read receiving awards go back and make your child sit up, study well and put in more effort. If they do, they’ll get the award next year,” she said.

NAN reports that awards were given to the best three pupils in both the nursery and primary sections of the school. (NAN)

– July 22, 2019 @ 12:35 GMT |

