THE Ekiti House of Assembly has urged the state government to put necessary measures in place to allay parents’ fear over the planned reopening of schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Mrs. Adekemi Balogun, gave the advice during an interface with officials of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology at the Assembly complex in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Balogun, who said it had become necessary to ascertain the level of government’s preparedness through the ministry, said all necessary safety measures must be put in place ahead of the reopening of schools.

She stressed the need to fumigate school premises before resumption, as part of efforts geared towards ensuring adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

The lawmaker also called proper monitoring of schools, particularly the private ones, so as to know the level of compliance to government guidelines.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr. Hakeem Jamiu, and other members of the committee, who spoke during the interactive session, also charged the ministry officials to ensure proper hygiene, provision of pipe-borne water, and other necessary facilities for schools.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. James Owolabi, commended the committee for its pro-activeness, assuring of government readiness to put in place proper measures before reopening of schools.

Owolabi said that the government had commenced fumigation of schools, while the monitoring task force had been set up to issue clearance to schools that met up with government guidelines.

The permanent secretary also stated that the ministry was collaborating with the ministries of health, environment, and infrastructure to provide the needed facilities to enhance a conducive learning atmosphere for both the pupils and their teachers. (NAN)

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

