GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says quality and inclusive education is the priority of his government.

The governor made the commitment on Wednesday in Lafia during the inauguration of Lafia West Pilot Science Primary School built under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), projects.

The governor said that the school was among the 13 primary and secondary schools classroom blocks under SDGs projects.

According to Sule, education is the topmost priority of his government which explains why it was given the highest allocation in the 2020 budget proposal submitted to the house of assembly.

“We allocated over N26 billion to the education sector in a proposal of N100.5 billion representing about 26 per-cent of the budget.

“This is in demonstration of our determination to reposition the sector by ensuring improved structures and well trained manpower for better service delivery.

“We will continue to accord education sector the attention it deserves by constructing more structures to create enabling environments for students and teachers.

“We will ensure inclusiveness by ensuring that the girl-child and persons living with disability are given adequate access to education,” the governor added.

Earlier, Abubakar Murtala, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on SDGs, had said that the projects included five secondary schools and eight primary schools across the 13 local governments.

He explained that the projects, which also included provision of offices for the staff and head of schools, solar lighting boreholes and toilet facilities were aimed at meeting goal 4 of SDGs.

In his goodwill message, Aminu Maifata, Chairman, Lafia Local Government, expressed gratitude to the governor for giving priority to education.

Maifata promised that local government councils would always complement the efforts of the state to better the living conditions of the people. (NAN)

– Dec. 12, 2019 @ 9:15 GMT |

