NO fewer than 50 school girls in Ilorin benefitted from the donation of some sanitary and education materials as well as a lecture on sex education organised by an NGO, Be Inspired Nigeria (BIN).

The state coordinator of the group, Miss Eunice Samuel, who represented the founder, Mrs Chioma Obaro, said that the gesture was part of activities to celebrate the 2019 Children Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BIN organised a lecture at the Tanke LGEA Primary school in Ilorin on sexual education.

“We want these girls to know who they are, especially their sexuality from puberty to adulthood.

“We want them to be aware of sexual molestation by any person preying on them and how to defend themselves and encourage them to face their studies.

“We have brought some sanitary materials and stationeries as donations to the school, we want to invest in the future of the girls,” she said.

The Head Mistress of the school, Mrs Funmilayo Adeoti, in her remarks said “some of the pupils don’t know how to use sanitary towels, they don’t know what to do when they see their periods.”

“I like the initiative, we want you to come again, we usually don’t have talks like this often in public schools and we appreciate this initiative, may God bless you,” she added.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Mrs Najibat Alao, said that the programme was to create awareness about sexuality.

“I don’t know why mothers won’t talk to girls about their bodies. I noticed some of them seemed surprised when I was speaking.

“This is what we have come to do today is to let them know of the dangers of unprotected sex and sexually transmitted infections,”she said.

One of the pupils, Naomi Marcus, said that she learnt a lot about self defence against paedophiles.

Rejoice Ocheche, another pupil said “I learnt that it is not good to have sex when you are not married because it can destroy you as a younger girl.

