THE Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has advised students to equip themselves with sufficient information and develop a sense of critical thinking to be able to stand out.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at the 2019 Speech and Prize Giving Day of Queen’s College, Lagos.

She noted that knowledge was power and drove all aspects of life’s endeavours.

The governor’s wife urged students to develop appetite for knowledge and excellence to drive their dreams.

“As you leave here today to the larger society, I want you to embrace information in this information age,” she urged the graduating students of the college.

Sanwo-Olu charged them not to give room for complacency.

According to her, Queen’s College is a flagship Unity College and should remain committed to quality and balanced education for the girl-child.

She noted that the institution had produced generations of women who excelled, competed globally and contributed meaningfully to nation-building.

The governor’s wife urged the graduating students to believe in themselves.

“You are braver than you think, more talented than you know and more capable than you imagine.

“The only person that can stop you from getting to your peak is you; therefore, believe in yourself.

“Get ready for challenges because our ability to handle challenges is indeed a measure of our strength. Never view challenges as a disadvantage,” she admonished.

The Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Lami Amodu, said at the event that the ministry was passionate about the girl-child education and would continue to support Queen’s College and other all-female institutions.

According to Amodu, the girl-child, despite all odds, strives to be outstanding in academics and other aspects of life.

The director said that success would not come by accident but hard work, discipline, critical thinking, focus and determination.

“My dear girls, as you move out of here into the world, hold fast to the virtues you acquired here.

“Never think that a stumbling block is a stopper; rather, look at it as a step to forge ahead,” she admonished.

Earlier, the Principal of the college, Dr Tokunbo Yakubu Oyinloye, said that the welfare of students remained paramount in the college’s administration.

According to her, efforts are in place to ensure a more conducive teaching and learning environment.

According to the principal, membership of clubs and societies is now compulsory for all students.

She said that the college would continue to encourage co-curricular activities, adding that each student was expected to belong to at least two clubs/societies, which she listed to include literary and debating society, Jet Club and French Club.

The principal listed inadequate teaching and non-teaching staff as a major challenge in Queen’s College.

She urged upgrade of facilities in the college to enable it to meet up with the demands of 21st century teaching and learning.

According to her, the college needs a 200KVA power generating set, an industrial borehole and a close circuit television camera, among others urgent needs.

She lauded the college’s old girls association for continued support, and urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the foremost college. (NAN)

