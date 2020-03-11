Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto on Wednesday advocated for support to sustain inter-states quiz competition and other literacy-based strategies to broaden the scope of students and deepen national unity.

He made the disclosure at the grand final of Quiz and Essay Writing Completion for Secondary Schools held in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is part of activities for the 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, and had students from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara as participants.

The Sultan, who was represented by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto, said: “the idea of the event should be supported in the interest of promoting inter-state unity particularly in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

“I understand that today’s event is the culmination of those efforts and exchange of ideas between Argungu Emirate and the Sokoto Sultanate Council which is a highly welcomed idea.

“The competition has brought together students, teachers, academics, leaders and people from all walks of life in education and other sectors.”

He recalled that a similar competition was held at the Emirate level in 2019, organised by Kabawan Kanta Development Forum.

The monach assured full support of the Sultanate Council to the event, saying that it was a partnership which would help remind people of the history behind the Argungu Fishing Festival since 1934.

According to him, the historic event tremendously helped to cement the relationship between Sokoto and Kebbi.

He expressed satisfaction that a number of sponsors like; UNESCO, National Communications Commission, National Council for Arts and Culture, Peak Milk Plc among others were promoting the competition.

This, he said, promote knowledge, education and unity in the three states. “I have been informed that all of these organisations and companies have accepted to keep supporting this event.

“I wish to state here that the Sokoto Sultanate is equally committed to see that this project which lies at the bottom of our friendship and fraternity is kept alive.,” he said.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, appreciated the wonderful performance of the students during the quiz competition and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The governor was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman-Argungu.

He assured that the state government was committed to revamping the education sector, through the renovation and construction of classrooms, students’ hostels, staff accommodation and offices among others.

He urged parents to key into the efforts of the present administration in addressing the out-of-school children menace across the state.

The governor commended the efforts of Emir of Argungu Alhaji Samaila Muhammad-Mera and other stakeholders, for making the occasion a success.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Secondary and Basic Education, Alhaji Muhammad Magawata-Aleru recalled that the fishing festival began in 1934 when many of the present generations were not born.

He explained that the competition would not only benefit the students, but also the general public especially in linking academics with fishing.

The Commissioner observed that the competition was an opportunity for the students to interact, make friends and learn more about Kebbi culture and tradition.

NAN reports that at the end of the quiz completion, Abubakar Amira Dangaladima of Federal Government Girls’ College Gwandu in Kebbi, clinched the first position.

The second and third positions went to Habiba Muhammad Mas’ud of Government Girls’ Secondary School Gagi, Sokoto State and Shamsiyya Muhammad of Government Girls’ Science College, Argungu in Kebbi, respectively. (NAN)

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 19:19 GMT |

