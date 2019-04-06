TETFund inaugurates lecture theatre, museum for UNIPORT students

THE Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Saturday commissioned an ultra-modern multi-purpose building with lecture theatre and offices, for students and staff of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Elias Bogoro, who commissioned and handed the project over to UNIPORT management in Port Harcourt, said the building would boost learning in the institution.

He said the building had facilities, including, 1,200 capacity auditorium, 600-capacity lecture theatre, eight classrooms, eight lecture halls and 24 fully-furnished offices for academic staff.

Others projects commissioned are a Museum, building for Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and the Department of Human Anatomy staff offices and dissecting rooms, among others.

“This gigantic project simply known as `Seven-in-One’ represents the first time such a massive signature infrastructure will be commissioned by TETFund in any university.

“The infrastructure is what we can proudly proclaim as a TETFund project going by the quality of work done and the finishing,” he said.

Bogoro said that TETFund was committed to building more infrastructure as well as improved facilities in universities across the country.

He said the building complex would serve generations of students, urging the university community to make judicious use of the edifice.

Also speaking, Darlington Nwokocha, an official of the National Universities Commission (NUC), said the project was a testimony of good governance under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“We are happy to note that this institution has produced wonderful people, who should advocate for the university to get the best in service delivery and infrastructure,” he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

