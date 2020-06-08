Uni-Abuja plants 1,503 Date seedlings

THE University of Abuja, FCT, has planted no fewer than 1,503 seedlings of date palm on 12 hectares of its land as part of efforts to raise date plantation within the environment.

Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice-Chancellor of the University said during the flag-off of the plantation at the main campus that apart from making the environment friendly, the plantation would contribute to the economic development of the country.

According to him, the plantation will not only facilitate teaching and research but alleviate poverty and ensure food security in the country in line with some of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Na’Allah said the university believed in the potential of agriculture, not only as a source of revenue generation but to also it’s the ability to change the fortunes of this country.

He said that with the strategic location of the institution, it would continue to serve as a frontrunner in agricultural research and development in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor said his administration would ensure that the institution continued to give maximum support to research, adding that students would benefit greatly from the plantation.

Na’Allah said more economic trees like teak, jatropha, oil palm and mahogany, would also be planted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was a collaboration between the University of Abuja and the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR). (NAN)

– Jun. 8, 2020 @ 9:55 GMT |

