ABIODUN Ajijolakewu, Lecturer at the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Ilorin, has invented a ‘Double Decker Dual Mode Temperature Controlled Incubator Shaker’.

This is contained in the University of Ilorin Bulletin, issued on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the machine was designed to add more value to research endeavours.

NAN also reports that the machine is programmed to mix substances and maintain different temperature within the same machine.

According to Ajijolakewu, the machine is the first of its kind in the country.

He explained that the machine has the capacity to separate different functions at the same time, while it also saves time, money and space.

“The usual tradition is that we get the material that can maintain temperature and agitation at the same time.

“The double decker dual mode temperature controlled incubator shaker can have temperature 35 degree for one, 23 degree at the other one and 32 degree on the other hand and all are going on at the same time,” he said.

Ajijolakewu said the machine would be useful for all Departments under the Faculty of Life Sciences, as well as others like Clinical Sciences, adding that its application will aid good researches in the University.

He recommended the machine for Universities and the Federal Government, as it makes research less laborious, explaining that the derivable benefits of the machine are enormous.

Ajijolakewu also appealed to the Federal Government to provide academic and research materials and support for tertiary institutions in the country, especially the universities, by way of improving laboratories for the attainment of good output

He implored lecturers to always try to subscribe to reputable international journals that will lead them to see methods others adopt in inventing their technology, in order to replicate such scientific heights in the country.

Jan. 13, 2020

