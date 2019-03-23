Unizik undergraduate found dead, pants, eyes missing

An undergraduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, was on Friday found dead.

Her eyes and underwear were reportedly missing from her corpse found at the Commissioners’ Quarters behind the Anambra State Government House.

A resident of the area, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said, “The corpse of the 300 level student of the university was dropped by the roadside around Commissioners’ Quarters by an unknown car.”

The source gave the name of the student as Pauline.

He added, “The true cause of her death has not been ascertained, but the corpse has been taken away by the police

“She was found dead without her underwear and eyes at a junction before Demonstration Primary and Secondary School, Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka, close to GRA Phase 3 Agu Awka, a suburb of the state capital.

“This is one in many deaths recorded among students of the university. My advice is for these girls to be mindful of the kind of men they go out with; they should be mindful of these men in flashy cars in town because all that glitters is not gold.”

“The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the story to our correspondent.”

Mar. 23, 2019

