CAROLINE Embu, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Plateau State, has called on the newly discharged 2018 “B” Stream 2 Corps Members to utilise skills acquired during their service year.

Embu gave the advice in Jos on Thursday at the official discharge ceremony of the 2018 “B” Stream 2 Corp Members.

According to her, they should engage themselves by putting to use the skills acquired from the NYSC Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) while awaiting to get white collar jobs.

She also called on them to take advantage of the various funding programmes to get start-up funds.

Embu commended the resilience and commitment of the corp members during their service year, especially for the changes they impacted on their host communities in education and agriculture.

She called on them to remain good ambassadors of the NYSC scheme by encourage national integration, tolerance and the spirit of oneness in their various states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 351 corps members were discharged with none having extension of the service year for disciplinary issues.

JULY 25, 2019 16:20 GMT

