THE Jigawa office of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says it has registered 1, 445 prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

Mr Bello Aminu, the Board Coordinator in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Dutse.

Aminu disclosed that the candidates were registered since the commencement of the exercise on January 13, at nine accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

He said that the centres were designated at Dutse, Gumel, Kazaure, Hajedia and Kafinhausa, among others.

Aminu explained that the board was doing everything possible to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise, noting that the board has not received complaints of alleged extortion by some CBT centres in the state.

According to him, the board was working in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to guards against exortotion.

The coordinator added that: “The board approved N4, 700 as examination registration fee per candidate, therefore, any acts to the contrary violated the laws governing its operations”.

NAN recalls that the Commandant of the Corps, Mr Garba Muhammad, had on Jan. 24, warned CBT centres against extortion of prospective candidates

Muhammad said that the corps would not condone the act, adding that defaulters would be prosecuted. (NAN)

– Jan. 29, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)