THE Federal University Gusau, in Zamfara, says it will confer a Special Posthumous award on late Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, a former Nigeria’s intelligence chief.

Shinkafi, who died on July 6, 2016, was a presidential aspirant under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), served as Federal Commissioner of Internal Affairs in 1975, and was Director-General of Nigerian Security Organization (NSO) in 1979.

In a letter to one of the deceased’s children, Dr Zainab Bagudu, wife of Kebbi governor, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Magaji Garba, said the award was in recognition of the immense contributions of late Shinkafi to the development of education in Zamfara during his lifetime.

Garba said the award would be presented on Jan. 25, at the maiden convocation ceremony of the institution. (NAN)

– Jan. 20, 2020 @ 13:05 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)