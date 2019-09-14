VICE-President Yemi Osinbajo, will deliver University of Osun 8th convocation lecture slated for Sept. 21, Prof. Laboode Popoola, the Vice Chancellor of the University has said.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Osogbo, Popoola said Osinbajo would speak on the topic ” Six Decades of Chequred Nationhood: Nigeria still holds the key to Africa’s development.“

“The Vice President has agreed to deliver our convocation lecture and we are eager to receive him,” the Vice -Chancellor said.

Popoola also said that a former governor of the state and now the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola and other three eminent Nigerians would also be awarded with honorary degrees during the convocation.

He also said that 1,814 would be awarded with various degrees during the convocation.

The vice-chancellor said out of the figure, 49 students bagged first class, while 670 students made second class upper and 892 graduated with second class lower.

Poopola added that 194 made third class, while nine students would be awarded with pass degree.

The Vice-Chancellor said every student admitted into the institution must plant a tree on the day of his or her matriculation ceremony and nurture the same till the day of convocation.

Popoola said this was part of efforts to protect the nature and the school environment.

NAN

Sept. 14, 2019

