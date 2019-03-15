WAEC de-recognises 13 schools in Kogi over exam malpractice

THE West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has de-recognised 13 secondary schools and warned 56 others in Kogi State for their involvement in examination malpractice during the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations.

Mr Ademu Amos, WAEC Desk Officer, Kogi Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, disclosed this at a meeting with the principals, vice principals and examination officers of the affected schools on Thursday in Lokoja.

According to Amos, in the Examination Malpractices Act No. 33 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), offenders are liable to four years imprisonment and a fine of N100, 000 per student and N250, 000 per school.

Amos explained that the major offences committed ranged from the use of mobile phones and similarity in the work of students, because, students copied each other.

Dr Natty Bobai, WAEC Branch Controller in the state, said it had zero-tolerance for examination malpractice and would do everything to curtail the menace. (NAN)

