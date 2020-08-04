KANO State Government says it will fumigate 528 public and private schools to make it safe for students writing their West African Examination Council (WAEC) in the state.

The government also fixed August 10 for the reopening of schools for the exit students in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sa’id, made the disclosure at a news conference on Monday in Kano.

Sa’id disclosed that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had directed the Ministry of Environment to decontaminate the schools to make it safe for students and teachers as well as create conducive learning environment.

He said that the governor also directed the Ministry of Health to commence free distribution of face masks, sanitiser, hand-washing facilities and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the schools.

The commissioner added that the state government would also offered free COVID-19 test to students and teachers in public and private schools.

Sa’id explained that the 528 schools comprised of 199 public and 328 private institution are to go through fumigation.

The Commissioner noted that the one-week grace starting from Monday Aug. 3, was to enable principals and proprietors to make necessary preparations and evolve adequate measures against COVID-19 pandemic in schools.

He said: “Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has approved Aug. 10, as resumption date for the SS III students expected to write WAEC examination scheduled to commence from Aug. 17.

“The Ministry of Education directed principals to make arrangements to received SS III boarding students on Aug. 9 while day students are to resume on Aug. 10.

“Accordingly, the ministry warned that no school is allowed to reopen before Aug. 10; principals are to ensure maximum compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“They should reduce hours of work/revision to four-hours per shift; strict adherence to social distancing, in classes, laboratories, libraries and hostels.

“Consistency of temperature monitoring and provision of emergency isolation rooms for identified suspected cases before handing of the affected case to the health authorities.”

Sa’id said that proprietors of private schools were directed to report to the Kano State Private and Voluntary Institution Management Board, to obtain permission on clean bill of health.

While principals of public schools are to report to the Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board for scrutiny and approval.

According to him, 11, 046 registered candidates are expected to sit for the WAEC examination in 528 designated centres in the state.

“Resumption dates for other examinations and rest of the classes including SS I; SS II and JSS I-III as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

“The ministry is encouraging schools to continue the e-learning education programme using the Google classrooms, radio, televisions and other platforms until normalcy return to the academic environment,” he said.

While commending Gov. Ganduje for his support and commitment to the free compulsory education initiative, Sa’id thanked partners, stakeholders and development organisations for their supports.

NAN

Aug. 04, 2020 @ 08:10 GMT

