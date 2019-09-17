Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Tuesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to the provision of quality and affordable education to the people of the state.

Sule made the remark when he received a delegation from Nile University of Nigeria which paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia.

“The State Government is seriously committed to ensuring that all children in the state are properly educated.

“We will do everything humanly possible to take education to the doorsteps of the people of the state,’’ he said.

The Governor also promised that his administration would continue to provide the needed infrastructure in schools to re-position the sector.

“Funds expended on education by both government and parents are not a waste, as education is the lifewire for the meaningful socio-economic well-being of any nation or society,’’ he said.

He said everything possible would be done to fund the sector properly, noting that education facilitated the production of professionals to man the various sectors of the economy.

Sule also reaffirmed government’s commitment to the provision of conducive environment for learning in all the educational institutions in the state.

He commended the efforts of the Turkish Government and the leadership of the University which he said were boosting educational development in the area.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Osman Nuri, said they were at the Governor’s office to highlight the University’s programmes and to collaborate with the government in enhancing the educational sector.

Nuri said the University was established in 2009 and was now running 500 Post Graduate, Undergraduate and Certificate Programmes in the Faculties of Natural and Applied science, Art and Social Science, Management Science as well as Engineering.

