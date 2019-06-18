THE National Examinations Council has said it released the last Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results in 43 days.

Acting NECO Registrar, Abubakar Gana, said this while receiving the National Association of Nigerian Students in Abuja on Monday.

He said the body would ensure that candidates seeking admission to universities and other tertiary institutions did not wait long before receiving their results.

NANS, led by its Senate President, Abubakar Gambo, presented an award to the registrar on the occasion of the 20th year of the establishment of the council.

Gana said, “NECO came into being in 1999 because of the agitations for it and based on the recommendations of various committees. Since 2000, we have been conducting examinations and one advantage is that we have given the West African Examinations Council a wake-up call.

“There were times in the past where universities and other tertiary institutions took very long periods to admit students. But with our coming, we started releasing results within 90 days.

“We started like that but as I am talking to you, the last release we had was done in 43 days.”

Gambo said the “prudent management of resources by the council had enhanced the elimination of wastage and stealing thus giving rise to the remittance of almost N1bn to the Federal Government.”

-PUNCH

BE

– June 18, 2019 @ 08:05 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)