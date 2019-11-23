The Chief Executive Officer of Webber Engineering Nigeria limited, Babalola Opeyemi has donated sporting facilities worth N9 million to St. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara.

Opeyemi told newsmen at the end of the two days organised Clinic and Workshops for over 120 kids from selected schools that it was to strengthen educational development and enhance the health and well-being of students through physical recreational activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities were constructed inside the school premises.

Babalola said the decision to embark on the project was borne out of the realisation that sports through education remains critical to driving socio-economic development in Nigeria.

”The absence of modern Sport infrastructure in schools has consequently undermined the mental and physical development of students in Sports.

”And the standard of sports development at my former school (St Anthony) has declined over the years considering the likes of Sunday Bada, Bisi Afolabi and Akinremi sisters that rose through the college to represent Nigeria at International sporting events.

”Our desire is to see these strategic and need-driven youth empowerment interventions culminate in equipping our Nigerian youths for a bright future.

”And there is also need to further provide an enabling and competitive environment together with trainers for the students to thrive because we can’t just leave the kids to only practice without evaluating,” he said.

Principal of the School, Mrs Feyisayo Afolayan thanked Webber for his kind gesture and commended him and other contributors, who contributed their personal funds for the project.

She expressed confidence that the facilities would encourage students towards their mental development and help in raising a new generation of Nigeria youths and called on other corporate organisations to emulate Webber.

Technical Director of the camp, Coach Michael Akuboh praised Webber’s commitments towards giving back to his Alma Mater.

Akuboh called on the government to give attention to sports, saying this space will provide daily inspiration to young ones to achieve at the highest levels of their careers.

NAN reports that the N9 million facilities, which came with playing equipment and other materials features a basketball court, handball court, volleyball court and other related equipment to support sports development.

High profile basketball veterans, coaches and trainers across the nation were also part of the clinic.

They were led by Coach Peter Ahmedu of Dolphins basketball club, Rasheed Bello, Coach Steve, Perpetua Clement, Baba Jubril of Kwara Falcons and others.

The official inauguration of the facilities would take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 inside the school premises where the deputy governor of the state, Kayode Alabi is expected to lead other special guests. (NAN)

Nov. 23, 2019

