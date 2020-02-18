GOV. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says that his administration has spent over N13 billion on the rehabilitation and construction of schools across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He made the disclosure while speaking at the fundraising programme of Command Day Secondary School, Owena Cantonment, Akure on Tuesday.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, said that the conducive learning environment was key to better assimilation, thereby improving the quality of education.

The governor promised to conduct a survey on how to best help the dilapidated structure of the school, among many other things it had requested.

The governor apologised to the students for learning in an unclean and not-well-equipped environment, urging them to let it spur them into greatness.

He also urged all the stakeholders to join hands together and give the school a more befitting look, promising to do something tangible to assist the school.

The Brigade Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, said education was important to the development of any nation.

Abubakar, who was represented by Lt.-Col. David Obot urged philanthropists to contribute to the nation’s development as a way of reducing crime.

The Commandant of the school, Major Francis Adesina, said that he would do everything within his power to give the students a conducive environment to thrive.

The Founder of Prayer Centre Church of God, Prophet Samson Oluwamodede, who donated generously to the school, lauded the event, calling on well-meaning individuals in the society to help contribute to the development of education. (NAN)

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 17:29 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)