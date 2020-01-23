THE federal government has ordered the accountant general of the federation, to suspend the payment of salaries to federal tertiary institutes.

Joshua Olusegun Olufehinti, director, Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, in the letter dated January 21, and addressed to AGF requested that the office should stop the release of funds for payment of Federal Tertiary Institutes.

He said, “their salaries are ongoing and will be ready for submission on or before January 29.”

Olufehinti said: “This is to give effect to the directive of the Federal Government that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies drawing personal cost from the Consolidated Revenue Funds, CRF, should be enrolled on IPPIS.

“In order to actualize this directive, you are pleased requested not to release the funds of payment of salaries to the Tertiary Institutions as their salaries will henceforth be paid on the IPPIS platform with effects from January 2020.”

Jan. 23, 2020

