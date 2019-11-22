Yabatech graduates 8411

OBAFEMI Omokungbe, Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos on Thursday said that the college had continued to stand tall among tertiary institution in Nigeria.

He said this at the 33rd Convocation Ceremony of the institution, where 8,411 graduands recieved their certificates, having completed their studies in 2017/2018 academic session.

The rector congratulated the graduands on the successful completion of their studies, urging them to be useful members of the society and a source of pride to their alma mater.

Omokungbe said that 148 students graduated with Distinction, 1055 with Upper Credit, 1781 with Lower Credit, and 418 with Pass at the Higher National Diploma level.

He said that 1009 students graduated with Upper Credit , 2575 with Lower Credit and 1313 with Pass at National Diploma level.

According to him, three students graduated with Upper Credit, 10 with Lower Credit and two with Pass in Proffessional Diploma Programmes.

Omokungbe said that in 2018, with the support of the Governing Council, a five-year strategic plan which was adopted for the college had continued to bring positive developments.

He congratulated parents and guardians on success of their children and wards and prayed that their labour of love on them would not be in vain.

NAN

– Nov. 22, 2019 @ 08:39 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)