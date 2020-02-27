THE Yellow House has emerged as the champions of the Home Science Association Secondary School, Alakuko, Lagos State inter-house sports.

The House won the contest with 15 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze medals.

The event, held on February 14, 2020, saw Red House coming in second with 8 Gold, 9 Silver and 9 Bronze medals, while Blue House was third with 7 Gold, 7 Silver and 11 Bronze medals and Green House finished fourth with 5 Gold, 15 Silver and 13 Bronze medals.

In the Girls invitational relay, Sebis School, Alakuko, Lagos State came first, while The Bells Secondary School, Ota, Ogun State and Divine Scroll Secondary School, Lagos came in second and third respectively.

For the Boys invitational relay, The Bells was first, while Sebis School came second and Goldbeam School finished third.



