Khalifa University of Science and Technology, organizers of the Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, announced a total of 30 teams will be competing for honors at MBZIRC 2020, the second edition of US$5-million biennial competition to be held from 23-25 February in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in parallel with the 4th edition of Unmanned System Exhibition, UMEX, and Simulation & Training Exhibition and Conference, SIMTEX, 2020.

About 500 top robotics experts from 30 international teams representing Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the UAE are preparing for the final leg of MBZIRC 2020. They will compete in four iconic categories that will test advanced embodied AI technical skills. The competition, to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, ADNEC, will include three challenges and a triathlon type Grand Challenge.

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “Building on the success of the inaugural edition of MBZIRC 2017, the second edition will bring a total of 30 teams to the UAE to display their advanced innovations in some key robotics technologies. These finalists represent top internationally-renowned academic and research institutions with well-established robotics labs and we believe MBZIRC 2020 will showcase the creative best in robotics and stand testimony to its reputation as a leading global competition.”

MBZIRC Challenge 1 will focus on drone safety, testing whether a team of unmanned aerial vehicles; UAVs, can autonomously track, capture and neutralize intruder UAVs.

Challenge 2 will test how a team of UAVs and an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) can collaborate to autonomously locate, pick, transport and assemble different types of brick-shaped objects to build pre-defined structures, in an outdoor environment.

Challenge 3 will assess how a team of UAVs and a UGV will collaborate to autonomously extinguish a series of simulated fires in an urban high rise building. The Grand Challenge requires UAVs and UGVs to compete in a triathlon-type event, combining Challenges 1, 2 and 3.

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 20:09 GMT |

