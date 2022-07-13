Eggon paramount ruler, Angbazo dies at 89

MR. Bala Angbazo, the Aren Eggon and paramount ruler of Eggon in Nasarawa State, is dead.

Mr James Angbazo, the Dangaladima Eggon confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said that the Aren Eggon died on Wednesday at the age of 89 after a protracted illness.

NAN reports that the paramount ruler was born in Wakama District, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state in 1933.

Angbazo who was installed on July 11, 1981, died after 41 years on the throne. (NAN)

