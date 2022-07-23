Ehiabor defeats Otuene as NWFL club owners elect new leaders  

DELTA Queens FC boss Henrietta Ehiabor has emerged the chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) club owners association after defeating the incumbent, Matilda Otuene, in an election in Lagos.

A statement from the association’s secretariat on Friday stated that Ehiabor polled 16 votes to defeat Otuene of Rivers Angels who garnered 10 votes at the end of the contest.

The incumbent Vice-Chairman Emmanuel Osahon of FC Robo Queens also lost his reelection bid to the Team Manager of Adamawa Queens Aminu Muhammed who got 14 votes as Osahon lost after securing 12 votes.

The position of secretary went to Dream Star FC owner Abolore Abdulrahman who secured 17 votes to defeat Osun Babes FC Team Manager, Tope Akinbade, who got nine votes.

The positions of the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary were unopposed as the candidates were unanimously elected by the 26 NWFL club owners who were in attendance at the election.

Pelican Stars owner Sam Kombo, however, was absent at the election.

Ehiabor in her acceptance speech said she would work for the benefit of the club owners and the growth of the league in collaboration with the board of the NWFL.

“My Dear Club owners, as your new chairperson, I want to assure you that we will always speak with one voice, and together we will change the narrative in women’s football.

“At the end of my two years tenure, please judge me by the following promises I am making to you all today.

“The interest of our great association will come first over and above my personal interest or that of my club.

“I will work towards consolidating on the gains of my predecessors. I will run an all-inclusive executive and ensure that I am guided by the constitution of our association which is supreme.

“I will also ensure the independence of this association, free from any external interference as I also focus on uniting our members to guarantee peace. I will also operate a financially-accountable executive.

“I will create a conducive atmosphere which will guarantee an improved relationship between club owners and the NWFL board and Secretariat,” Ehiabor said.

The newly-elected secretary, Abdulrahmam, also gave the assurance to work with other club owners as well as NWFL leadership to promote the leagues. (NAN)

