Eid-el-Kabir: Abuja residents face multiple challenges – Survey

AS Eid-el-Kabir, a religious festival observed by Muslim faithful around the world approaches, residents of Abuja have lamented over the challenges in the preparation for the event.

Some said with the current economic situation and inflation in the country, they were still struggling to buy new clothes for their children, among other things.

Salisu Mohammed, who sells veils and sleeping gowns at Wuse market, said the rise in the prices of clothes was worse this time around.

“In the past, I used to buy five sets of clothes for such celebrations to each child but this year, l was only able to buy two sets to each of them as I can’t afford more than that,” the father of three explained.

A shoe seller at wuse market, Mrs Rabi Sani said she had not bought anything for her children yet.

“It’s hard for me doing everything alone as I lost my husband years ago.”

Sani said initially, she received help from family and friends but not anymore.

“But if I am able to make profit, then I might buy Hijab for the girls and cap for my boy,” she explained.

Another parent at a shoes shop, also at the Wuse Market, said, “the shoes are very expensive, I don’t think I can afford to buy in this season,” Maman Khadija explained.

She said her husband bought new clothes for them and she wanted to buy the shoes for the children, to complement the effort of the father.

“My budget cannot cover these high costs of the shoes” she said.

Abubakar Muhammad was passing by when NAN reporter spoke to him, and he said he did not buy new clothes during this Eid.

“Because I bought for my children during the Eid-Eil-Fitr, just after the Ramadan fast, so they will just have to repeat those ones,” he explained

He lamented that this Eid was about buying ram and foodstuffs which had made things very hard because rams were beyond the reach of the ordinary man.

“We pray God to bring us ease because this inflation is worldwide,” he said.

Alhassan Toro, A gateman at Asokoro, said he would use his salary to buy foodstuffs for his family but won’t be able to buy clothes.

“I cant afford a single yard for my children this year’s Eid.

“I will rather buy what is more important like foodstuff to eat,” the husband of two and father of 10 explained. (NAN)

