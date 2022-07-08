Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC cautions motorists against dangerous driving in Osun

Hits: 2

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) , Osun Command, has advised road users against dangerous driving on the highways during and after the Eid-el-kabir celebrations.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Friday in Osogbo, said the commamd would deploy regular and special marshals to strategic spots in the state to avert any unforseen situation.

NAN reports that the command recently organised an Eid-el-kabir rally across motor parks in the state to further engaged stakeholders on the need to re-sentise them on safe driving.

Okpe said, “safety is a shared responsibility, which must be embraced by all road users, rather than leaving such in the hands of FRSC officers.”

According to him, the command is working with other security sister agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property during Sallah celebrations and the governorship election on July 16.

He commended the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, for his tireless efforts at ensuring safe driving on the highways across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT).

“One of the reasons why the command embarked on Eid-el-kabir safety rally in motor parks, starting from Ota-efun Garage, was to engage key actors in the transport sector.

“The Corps Marshal’s plan was to ensure zero accident during and after the festive period,” Okpe said.

He appealed to the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) for their supports in bringing sanity to the highways by obeying safety regulations.

Okpe, however, said the command would continue to intensify its effort in recording zero accident in the state and also engaging stakeholders for safe driving. (NAN)

