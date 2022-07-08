Eid-el-kabir: Muslim cleric tasks Nigerians on attitudinal change

Hits: 5

A Muslim cleric, Maruf Ajetunmobi, has urged Nigerians to change their mindset from negativity to positivity and adopt the principle of work and pray to overcome the challenges facing the country.

Ajetunmobi, the Waziri of Hasbunna Llahu Arabic/Islamic School, Okepopo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on his 2022 Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful on Friday.

He urged Nigerians to stop seeing Nigeria as a failed country.

“There is hope in the horizon. Nigeria is on the path of greatness. The panacea to our challenges are not far-fetched.

“First, we must change our mindset and believe that we can be great again. We must determine to rebuild our country, to love our neighbours and to shelve corruption.

“This is part of reengineering of Nigerian mindset. Initiate an intention to start the new Nigeria. Let change begin with you.

“We should eliminate that negative belief that everyone is corrupt and nothing can work in your country.

“We should drop that negative idea that it is impossible for us to live together, Prayer is the sword of those who have faith in God,” he said.

Ajetunmobi urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the celebration to pray for peace, calm, prosperity and unity all over the nation.

“It is then, we can achieve the goal which our founding fathers set; a country that is in unity, peace and progress,” he said.

He called on Nigerians, irrespective of religion and belief, to close ranks as a nation and rebuild confidence in themselves.

The cleric who commiserated with families of the victims of various attacks by terrorists in the nation, prayed that God would repose the souls of the victims.

NAN reports that Eid-el-Kabir, a religious festival, is observed by Muslim faithful across the world and in 2022, it is expected to be celebrated on Saturday or Sunday, July 9/ July 10. (NAN)

A.I.