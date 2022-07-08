Ejime sheds light on global terrorism with doctoral thesis

Hits: 43

GRADUATION is the pinnacle of a student’s academic journey and it is a joyous occasion for Raphael Chukwuka Ejime and his family.

Raphael is among the hundreds of students that graduated this year from the Middlesex University, ranked as UK’s second Modern University.

Raphael earned a doctoral degree with a thesis on global terrorism.

His work is focused on the terrorism contagion theory; examing the influence of the Islamic State (ISIS) with origin in the Middle East on Boko Haram, which is active in Nigeria.

This is no doubt a treasure hunt for policy-makers and scholars on counter-terrorism initiatives.

Dr Raphael Ejime and Dad

Raphael’s parents, Mr Paul and Mrs Adeline Ejime, as well as his siblings and family friends including Dr Richard Ikiebe, were on hand to felicitate with him.

Mr and Mrs Ejime seated with other guests in the packed Universuty graduation Hall

Raphael’s Supervisor and Director of Studies, Dr Peter Hough, said he learnt a lot from the dissertation and wished him well.

Raphael in turn praised his two supervisors, Dr Hough and Dr Tunc Aybak, all Faculty members and fellow students for their encouragement and support.

Dr Richard Ikiebe & Dr Raphael Ejime sandwiched by his parents.

A Political Science graduate from Madonna University, Anambra State, Nigeria, Raphael served his National Youth Service Programme in Lagos State before proceeding for his Master’s in International Relations also at Middlesex University.

Raphael with his supervisor Dr Peter Hough.

Middlesex University, with its main campus in Hendon, London, UK often described as “Small London,” because of its diversity, boasts some 40,000 students of various nationalities with external campuses in Dubai, Malta and Mauritius.

This year’s graduation ceremonies are taking place over two weeks being the first in-person graduation since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raphael with his Mum and elder brother Chris.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Nic Beech urged the graduands to internalise the Middlesex spirit of resilience and tradition of academic excellence and service.

Apart from awarding certificates and diplomas to students at graduate and post-graduate levels, the University also used the occasion to bestow honorary degrees on individuals who excelled in the fields of law, business, health and creative industries.

