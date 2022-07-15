Eke-Afikpo Fire: Ebonyi PDP guber candidate commiserates with victims

DR IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, Ebonyi gubernatorial candidate of the PDP for 2023 elections, has commiserated with the victims of a fire incident in Eke market, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports tnat the incident, which occured on Tuesday night, destroyed goods worth millions of Naira.

Odii, popularly known as Anyichuks, described the incident as shocking.

“It is with a deep sense of sympathy that I commiserate with the victims and the entire people of Afikpo over the shocking fire incident that gutted the Eke market on Tuesday night.

“My sympathy also goes to the traditional rulers, social and political leaders and especially the traders over the colossal and disastrous loss.

“I therefore join all well-meaning people of Ebonyi state and Nigeria at large to pray that God who is the ultimate giver of wealth and prosperity, to comfort you and replenish what has been lost in the market.

“I pray that God’s protection will be upon Afikpo as a people to shield you from such fatal experience in future,” he added.

The Gubernatorial candidate pledged to make out time to visit the scene of the incident and further commiserate with the victims. (NAN)

C.E