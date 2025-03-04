Ekiti Polytechnic gets new registrar

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Education

THE newly appointed Registrar, Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti, Mrs Abimbola Adewumi has on Tuesday resumed office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adewumi was appointed on Jan. 23 as the second substantive registrar of the polytechnic.

She holds a BA.Ed in English from the Lagos State University (LASU), as well as a Masters in Human Resources Management from the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

In her inaugural address, she expressed her deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of a registrar, describing her appointment as a call to service.

She assured the polytechnic community of her unwavering commitment to excellence and pledged to discharge her duties responsibly.

“I will work assiduously not to disappoint the polytechnic and the state government. This position is a call to service and I pledge to discharge my duty responsibly.

“To all members of staff, I want to use this opportunity to solicit your unflinching support, loyalty and dedication to service with the right attitude and discipline,” she said.

Earlier, the Rector of the institution, Dr Sunday Ajeigbe, congratulated the new registrar and urged her to contribute her quota to the growth of institution.

He stressed the need for teamwork and strategic leadership in advancing the polytechnic’s vision, while assuring her of the management’s support in achieving the institution developmental goals. (NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: Ekiti State Polytechnic Mrs Abimbola Adewumi


