Ekiti Varsity gets 2 TETFUND-sponsored projects

MANAGEMENT of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, says it has received two newly-completed TETFUND-sponsored projects in the institution.

The institution’s Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, said this in a statement issued on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti.

Olofinmuagun said that the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, had received keys to the two projects from the contractors at different locations.

He listed what he called the state-of-the-art projects as: a medical ward at the university’s health centre and a 500- seater capacity twin lecture theatre constructed for Faculty of the Social Sciences.

Olofinmuagun quoted the vice-chancellor as expressing his appreciation to Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its contributions to the infrastructural development of tertiary institutions in the country.

Olanipekun, while receiving the keys of the medical ward from Mr Olajide Dada, the representative of Patibon Service Limited, appreciated the construction firm for its tolerance.

He promised that his administration would continue to maintain good relationship with TETFUND in order to continue to enjoy more zonal interventions from the agency.

The vice-chancellor also commended the ‘good job’ done at the new faculty of the social sciences 500-seater lecture theatre.

“This lecture theater is still the best in the university as at today and can be compared with other facilities in advanced countries,” he said.

Olanipekun assured that his administration would leave behind good legacies, while also urging the beneficiaries to make best use of the facilities.

In their separate remarks, Director of Health Services, Dr Gboyega Olaiya and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Ariyo Awe, thanked the vice-chancellor for his passion for the overall development of the university.

The duo promised to make best use of the facilities. (NAN)

