El-Rufai inaugurates warning, response committee in Southern Kaduna￼

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has inaugurated the Early Warning and Response Strategy Committee to stem the tide of attacks in the southern part of the state.

He inaugurated the committee in Kafanchan at a town hall meeting on public participation and stakeholders’ engagement for a sustained working relationship, convened by Kafanchan Municipal Authority.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas, said the constitution of the committee was part of the recommendations of stakeholders from the zone following a series of engagements on security.

He noted that the committee would be responsible for forestalling any security threats by warning the public early and reporting to security agents.

Earlier, the Commissioner of the Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, charged the committee to carry out the assignment with diligence to ensure enduring peace is restored in the area.

The 195-member committee is composed of representatives from 13 chiefdoms and emirates across the three local government areas of Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf.

-Daily Trust

