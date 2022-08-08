Electricity customers increase to 10.51m in 2021

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the number of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) customers in Nigeria increased from 10.37 million in 2020 to 10.51 million in 2021.

This is according to the NBS Nigeria Electricity Report 2021 released in Abuja on Monday.

The report focuses on energy billed, revenue generated and customers by DISCOS under the reviewed period.

The report said the number of metered customers rose by 36.18 per cent from 3.51 million in 2020 to 4.77 million in 2021.

It, however, said estimated billing customers decreased by 16.32 per cent from 6.86 million in 2020 to 5.74 million in 2021.

The report showed that in total, electricity billed in 2021 grew by 5.98 per cent from 22,042.28 (Gwh) in 2020 to 23,360.59 (Gwh) in 2021.

The report also shows that in 2021, total revenue collected by DISCOs stood at N761.17 billion, an increase of 44.50 per cent compared to N526.77 billion in 2020.

It said that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recorded the highest number of metered customers in 2021 at 701,781, while Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) recorded the least with 65,098.

The report said Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) recorded the highest electricity supplied in 2021 with 4,088.62 Gwh, while YEDC recorded the lowest at 422.00 Gwh.

Similarly, the report said the highest revenue collected was by IEDC with 155,012.01 million while the least collection was recorded in YEDC with 9,804.00m million. (NAN)

KN