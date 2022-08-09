Emir of Ilorin mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has described the death of the Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo, Sheikh Muhammad-Mustapha Suleiman, as a colossal loss to humanity.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Emir’s spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman died on Monday at Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara.

The Emir, who is also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Traditional Rulers, said the late cleric contributed immensely to the propagation of Islam in Ajase-Ipo through his uprightness, devotion and tolerance.

“History will continue to be kind to late Sheikh Suleiman for all the good conducts that he exhibited during his lifetime,” he said.

The emir also commiserated with the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya-Muhammed, over the demise of the cleric.

He said that the late Chief Imam had by all standards proved his worth by promoting Islamic jurisprudence in the entire Igbomina land.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also commiserated with the entire members of Ajase-Ipo Muslim Council, immediate and extended families of the deceased, friends and sympathisers within and outside the community.

He prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept his good deeds and admit him in Al-Janatul Firdaus. (NAN)

KN