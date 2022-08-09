Emir warns against illicit video shooting at Ilorin Central Mosque

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has warned against all forms of unauthorised pre-wedding video shooting and photographic expedition for whatever purpose at the Central Mosque.

The first class traditional ruler also ordered for for the immediate stoppage of such activities.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin by Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar, the Chairman, Central Working Committee, Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque.

Sulu-Gambari, also the President and Custodian, Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque, gave the warning in his reaction to an amorous pre-wedding video shots recorded at the Mosque.

He disclaimed the allegation of granting people access into the Main Hall of the Mosque since the video went viral.

He therefore warned those dropping his name to gain entrance into the premises to stop such action forthwith.

Sulu-Gambari viewed the video under review with utmost disappointment.

He, however, appreciated the concerns and comments generated by the video since it went viral, adding that a repeat of the incident will never occur.

The emir said that the Mosque and its environs does not exist for such a practice, adding that anyone or group, no matter their position in the society should not misuse the holy place.

”The Mosque and its environs is meant for the purpose of worship and preaching for community development.

”I charge the Central Working Committee and members of staff of the Mosque to ensure that no one is allowed to shoot any video or take amorous photograph,” he directed.

The emir warned that violation of this directive would receive appropriate sanctions to discourage such illicit practice, which exposed the Mosque and Ilorin Emirate at large to ridicule. (NAN)

A.I