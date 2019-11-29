IN the last six months, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, has installed 50,000 prepaid meters in its franchise. AEDC said it recorded the milestone since the commencement of the Meter Assets Providers, MAP regulation.

AEDC said it had invested N11 billion between 2014 and 2018 to provide 178,000 meters to its customers across its franchise areas of Kogi, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger States. In addition, the Disco had ordered for a total of 7,000 maximum demand and distribution transformer meters during the period, at the cost of N1.7 billion and installed 4,460 of them company-wide.

A statement by the Oyebode Fadipe, general manager, corporate communications, AEDC, in Abuja, gave the breakdown of the metering investments by the company from the privatization period up to 2018 and the MAP metering figure.

With its unique MAP instant metering train strategy, where it deploys its officials and ICT resources to support the three MAP firms to provide instant meters to willing customers, AEDC said it reached about 50,000 meter installation milestone in November 2019.

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 18:17 GMT |

