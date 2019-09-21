Benin Disco graduates 134 trainees

AS a policy to improve service delivery to customers and bridge skills gap in the power sector, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, has turned out another set of 60 graduate trainees and 74 technician trainees in its 2018/19 edition. Funke Osibodu, managing director, BEDC, said the recruitment of new workforce and training of workers would help improve service delivery to customers.

Speaking at the fourth graduation for trainees held at the Crescendo Conference Centre, Asaba, Osibodu said the training would also build capacity in the power sector. “Our yearly recruit of new employees under the Graduate Management Trainee and Technician Trainee schemes continues to grow as we lead in the drive to bridge the capacity and skills gap in the power sector.

“Our goal is to attract and train 1,500 young and new employees with the aim of helping to improve the quality of service to customers and also help reduce youth unemployment in our society,” she said.

Declaring that BEDC will leave no stone unturned in its desire to meet customer expectations, Osibodu disclosed that between last year and now, BEDC has connected 112 communities without electricity supply in its coverage areas to the national grid out of which 55 of such connections were done in Delta State.

She solicited the cooperation of customers in respect of the ongoing enumeration exercise, which she said was a precondition for them to benefit from the MAP scheme, stressing that this would enable the company plan properly for network expansion, improve quality of power supply, adding that nearly 400,000 households have been enumerated.

In his welcome address, Victor Osibodu, chairman, Board of Directors, BEDC, said the training schemes were conceived after the power sector privatisation in 2013 to enable BEDC respond to immediate talent needs of the sector, disclosing that within four years of its existence over 600 persons have been recruited.

“BEDC aims to build a technically competent organisation with the required technical and functional competency. As such the two training programmes are blended learning experiences designed to equip new staff with the skills set needed to deliver excellent services to customers,” he said.

