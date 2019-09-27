THE Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has commenced repairs of vandalised equipment at the Enugu Government Reserve Area, GRA. Emeka Ezeh, head of communications, EEDC, said the unfortunate incidence threw the area into a week-long blackout.

Ezeh said on Thursday, September 26, that the EEDC was aware of the situation and was doing everything possible to replace the vandalised components of the transformer and restore power supply to the customers. “The affected customers are served by Golf-2 transformer, which was vandalised about a week ago, and there are procedures that need to be observed before we can replace and restore any vandalised transformer. However, our engineers had moved in to get the necessary repairs done and restore power to the customers,” he said.

Ezeh recalled that recently, two transformers (Golf-4 and Golf-5) within the same GRA area were also vandalised, and they had since been fixed. “Vandalism is a big challenge impacting on the quality of service to our customers and we are concerned with the rising trend within Golf Estate and the entire GRA area.

“We, therefore, appeal to customers to be more vigilant, protect these installations from vandals, and not allow them to be attacked. It costs us money to fix these installations once they are attacked, and our customers are also inconvenienced once this happens and we are not happy about it.’’

Ezeh said the company’s engineers and technicians are also fixing all dysfunctional transformers and electricity components within Enugu and its environs to ensure steady supply.

The affected areas include some parts of Golf Estate in GRA; Omeje Street, neighbourhoods in Choice Hotel down to Holy Spirit roundabout.

